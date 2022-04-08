Gary Null and Richard Fleming - The laboratory origins of the SARS-2 virus

Gary Null interviews Richard Fleming. For more Gary Null go to PRN.live



Dr. Richard Fleming is a cardiologist specializing in nuclear medicine who has proven a direct correlation between inflammation and heart disease. Dr. Fleming holds a PhD in particle physics, graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine and later completed a law degree. He is the inventor of the Fleming Method for Tissue and Vascular Differentiation and Metabolism, a method that quantifies tissue activity due to inflammation and infection. In the past Richard has taught at the University of Texas and conducted cardiological research at Methodist College and Creighton University. Since the declaration of the Covid pandemic, he has put his attention on uncovering the health risks from both the SARS-2 virus and the Covid-19 vaccines, exposing the medical risks, and researching the genetic engineered origins of SARS-2. He has published and edited several medical texts and has published over 60 peer-reviewed scientific papers. He recently released a new book "Is Covid-19 a Bioweapon: A Scientific and Forensic Investigation," which takes a hard critical look at the available evidence that identifies clear genetic anomalies that could only have occurred through gain of function research. Dr Fleming's website is FlemingMethod.com.