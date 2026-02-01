Massie: “I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors is going to get embarrassed because he went to rape island… - Thomas Massie

Thomas Massie:

“I’m sorry if one of your billionaire donors is going to get embarrassed because he went to rape island…

How will we know if this bill has been successful? We’ll know when there are men — rich men — in handcuffs being perp-walked to jail. And until then, this is still a cover-up.”

Thomas Massie posted this on X today, link with video:

https://x.com/RepThomasMassie/status/2018018231609405850?