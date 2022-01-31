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Brass & Iron Bonus: The Kandiss Taylor Story
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This video is a compilation of a speech and an interview with Kandiss. This is a 4 minute cut to better inform viewers about Kandiss and where she wants to take Georgia as Governor.
Get involved and help save Georgia by supporting Kandiss. https://kandisstaylor.com/
The full videos are included in the links below.
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Music
Early Game-League of Legends Soundtrack
https://youtu.be/Ri9XOXcEucc
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Brass & Iron: Jesus, Guns, Babies, & Kandiss
https://rumble.com/vrin35-brass-and-iron-jesus-guns-babies-and-kandiss-episode-12.html
Kandiss Taylor in Rome
https://rumble.com/vkud3u-kandiss-taylor-in-rome.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Kandiss, #Georgia, #Governor, #2022, #Patriot, #ElectionFraud
Get involved and help save Georgia by supporting Kandiss. https://kandisstaylor.com/
The full videos are included in the links below.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://t.me/thewdfortyontelegram
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c
Donate
https://kandisstaylor.com/
https://account.venmo.com/u/Nathan-Patterson-70
https://www.subscribestar.com/thewd40
Music
Early Game-League of Legends Soundtrack
https://youtu.be/Ri9XOXcEucc
Champion Select-League of Legends Soundtrack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUXt4cZkm7Q&;list=PLQ4DPWlUD1bVyijYut_EKigPj7VKWGKfl&index=1
Links
Brass & Iron: Jesus, Guns, Babies, & Kandiss
https://rumble.com/vrin35-brass-and-iron-jesus-guns-babies-and-kandiss-episode-12.html
Kandiss Taylor in Rome
https://rumble.com/vkud3u-kandiss-taylor-in-rome.html
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Kandiss, #Georgia, #Governor, #2022, #Patriot, #ElectionFraud
Keywords
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