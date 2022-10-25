G. Edward Griffin: PLANNED COLLAPSE OF CIVILIZATION! - From The Great Reset To The New World Order

GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/





Josh Sigurdson talks with G. Edward Griffin, legendary author of The Creature From Jekyll Island and the creator of the Red Pill Expo about the controlled collapse of the economy, the move into BRICS and the new world reserve currency system, the cashless society, carbon credits, social credit and the Great Reset.

As the economy is purposely collapsed, a new empire is forming before our eyes. This new empire is based in dehumanizing technocracy and transhumanism.

While the United States, Britain, Europe and western civilization is pushed to complete demoralization, billions of people face a reckoning leading out of the plandemic that will include hyperinflation, an energy crisis, a supply chain crisis and an inevitable "solution" handed to us by the globalists who caused the problem in the first place. This could be one of the most traumatic moments in human history, especially considering the goal is to destroy humanity where it stands. A second Tower of Babel if you will.

They're going after the children. They're going after the money, the independence of free individuals. Humanity itself. So are there solutions? Of course. But they start with the individual.





2022