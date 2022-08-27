Communist China is deciding to take Taiwan and stopping them from exporting these technologies that we all rely on

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https://gnews.org/post/p1du2979f
08/21/2022 Taiwan exports over 60% of ALL microchips in the world. Even scarier, they export over 90% of the high-performance chips that go into everything from our cell phones and laptops to our satellites and fighter jets. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, or TSM stock) makes the chips for tech giants like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Apple, just to name a few.