You Say there is no Chaos 10/24/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we see that Trump attacks Russia’s Oil and how Russia therefor attacks the American Dollar. In other news, we see people are already very unhappy that the Government will end EBT Programs starting November 1st.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
00:00Intro
03:28Here Comes the Bear
09:56Entitlements
13:39Chris Reed Headlines
16:41Digital Dollar