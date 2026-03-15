IRGC unveils underground stockpile with lots of kamikaze drones!

IRGC published for the first time during the war, showing a massive stockpile of drone weapons, in one of its large and sprawling underground bases which are kept secret. Iranian media released a video on March 13, 2026, revealing a vast stockpile of drones—row after row of attack drones ready at a fortified base. Within the tunnels were filled with thousands of stored Shahed kamikaze drones, from which they even took their drones, attacking Israeli military sites including US bases in the Gulf States. It is noteworthy, as this is one of many Iranian facilities, there are hundreds of underground bases throughout the country, and Iran has not even begun, the US and Israel are already short of weapons due to their mistargeting, Iranian civilians have already been targeted. Just to let Israel and the US know that Iran is well-equipped, a bunker from which Iran can launch its drones to fire on Trump and Netanyahu's troops.

Iran has long been building more drones per day than it uses to attack its adversaries. The footage clearly shows that Iranian technology is so cheap and durable that it is inflicting billions of dollars in damage on its enemies by launching the most expensive interceptor missiles. These drones cost less than $50,000 each, yet they are so effective in asymmetric warfare that they have even been copied by adversaries. At the same time, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a Citibank office was reportedly targeted by an Iranian Shahed drone, coinciding with the announcement by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of targeting Israeli-US banks in the region, following their attacks on Iranian banks.

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