And We Know 3.15.2024 Dead Cat Bounce March madness, TikTok censorship, GOV controlling information Pray!

LT of And We Know





March 15, 2024





Well, we waited to see how this entire TikTok thing was going to play out. Interesting how the Government only agrees on certain things…but not others. What are they hiding? We will explore this, GA info on the election, the tide turning for minorities and so much more.





Get Ivermectin / Fenbendazole here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Charles Barkley explains why black voters are abandoning the D Party: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/5285





"They think we are playing 4 dimensional chess" https://t.me/BrainStom_Joe/302





RESPONDING ON

@TheRabbitHole84

Dropping the Sauce on [GS]

https://x.com/GH17TAFKAG/status/1768168463564951999?s=20





🇪🇺The EU parliament officially approved the ‘European Digital Identity Wallet’ yesterday. https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/14716





Summary by ScottyMar10 https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1198





Republican Warren Davidson warns against the bill to ban TikTok: https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/111339





Jim Jordan blows up CNN's narrative that Trump isn't victim of a two-tiered justice system 🔥 https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/111352





There is only a small hand full of actual Patriots in the House that voted AGAINST the anti-free speech TikTok bill. https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/111388





Trump's former Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, is now putting together a group to buy Tik Tok. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18970





⚠️The 14 Year Old Girl Who EXPOSED Overpaid Corrupt Superintendent & School Board Is Back At Another Meeting DESTROYING These Tyrants https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/62173

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

Locals: https://andweknowofficial.locals.com

Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/videos/channel/3313ffd9-29c9-470f-96dd-dedc516c2fae

Clouthub Meetings: https://meetings.clouthub.com/partner/awk/





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jfx4q-3.15.24-dead-cat-bounce-march-madness-tiktok-censorship-gov-controlling-inf.html