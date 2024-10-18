© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇮🇱🇵🇸❗️ A video of the last minutes of the life of the head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, has appeared.
An IDF drone found Sinwar wounded in a destroyed house after a rocket attack in Gaza.
The Hamas leader tried to knock down the drone with a stick, but missed and was then killed.
