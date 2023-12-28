Russian Troops Storm the Enemy's Positions, the Enemy Responds with Artillery Fire - Battle in the Zaporozhye direction

Battle in the Zaporozhye direction. Our troops storm the enemy's positions, the enemy responds with artillery fire.
In recent days, ours have made good progress both in the area between Rabotino and Verbovoy, and to the north-west of Rabotino.
Obviously, the task is to gradually squeeze the enemy out of the Rabotino ledge
