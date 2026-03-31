Ep. 186 "Your Mindset Is a Prescription. Are You Filling the Right One?" - Dr. Ana Rosa

What's really holding you back from better health? It might not be what you eat it could be what you think.





In this episode of Open Your Eyes, Dr. Kerry Gelb sits down with Dr. Ana Claudia Rosa to explore the powerful connection between mindset, inner dialogue, and lasting wellness.





Dr. Rosa opens up about the subconscious beliefs that sabotage our health goals, the iceberg model that reveals what's really driving our behavior, and why no diet, supplement, or medication works until you address what's happening in your mind first.





In this episode:





-Why self-sabotage has nothing to do with willpower

-The hidden belief keeping you stuck in unhealthy cycles

-How your inner dialogue is shaping your biology

-The Four Agreements & The Seat of the Soul — applied to real health transformation

-How to rewire your brain through gratitude, forgiveness, and self-compassion

-The daily habit that rebuilds trust with yourself





▶️ Connect with Dr. Ana Rosa: https://www.instagram.com/anarosagratitude/





👉 Subscribe for more.





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





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Thanks to:





https://coopervision.com/