Activist Judges Apologize to Suspects While Victims Are Ignored

A federal judge apologizes to a suspect accused of targeting a political event… while victims and public safety take a back seat.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down the growing activist culture inside America’s courts and why many voters feel the justice system is becoming more ideological than accountable.

From Judge Zia Faruqui’s controversial comments in the Cole Allen case to Washington State’s soft-on-crime policies, restorative justice movement, and activist judicial philosophy, we examine how public trust in the courts is collapsing across the Left Coast.

We also connect the dots between Washington, Oregon, and California:

Oregon’s Measure 110 fallout

California’s high-speed rail disaster

Crime and decarceration policies in Los Angeles and San Francisco

Washington Supreme Court races in 2026

Media framing and public disengagement

Why voters ignore judicial elections at their own risk

This isn’t just one courtroom controversy. It’s a regional institutional culture shift happening across the West Coast.





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