BREAKING Australia: 12 Dead In Hanukkah Attack | Bulgaria: Protests Bring Down Government | 12/14/25
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
68 views • 1 day ago

World News Report: A shooting took place at a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach. Police say at least 11 people, including the gunman, were killed. Dramatic move as Bulgaria's Prime Minister and government resign following massive protests against corruption. Nigel Farage is celebrating the end of the two-party system in the UK as his Reform Party grows larger than any party in the UK. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/12-dead-in-hanukkah-attack-in-australia/

breaking newsaustralianigel farageterror attackbulgariareform ukwork newshanukkah attack
