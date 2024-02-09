What is NRR? No Response Required 📨 A 1-second email lifehack

We live in a world that is incessantly and incremental trying to completely overwhelm us. Half the battle of productivity is hacking away the superfluous To-Dos from our existence. No Response Required (NRR) is a super concise way to give the gift of freedom to those you communicate with.

How it works: Unless you absolutely need a specific decision from the recipient, add No Response Required or NRR (linked to this article or video) as the very first line of your emails or digital communications. NRR takes literally about 1 second (or less!) to add to the beginnings of your digital communications.





