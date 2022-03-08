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The American Government gave money to News Agencies to use for Propaganda of the Vaccine?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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Reporter Emerald Robinson came out with some shocking news as she told Steve Bannon that our American Government gave money to news agencies to use for propaganda of the vaccine. We also discuss how Russia and Ukraine talks have stalled because of the Russians demands that Ukraine officials disagree with. The covid-19 and the vaccine narrative is quickly falling apart. Will their be any accountability for those thousands of people who willingly or unwillingly participated in this illegal and also immoral two year event? We discuss those subjects and more in this latest episode.

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Emerald Robinson Reports on News Outlets Taking Money to Promote Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vwqalt-emerald-robinson-reports-on-news-outlets-taking-money-to-promote-covid-vacc.html

BREAKING: Russia Offers Terms to Ukraine for an End to Hostilities (UPDATED)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-russia-offers-terms-ukraine-end-hostilities/

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newspoliticsrussiapropagandarepublicanukrainebombingbioweaponwar-roomfox-newsemerald-robinson
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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