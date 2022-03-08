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The American Government gave money to News Agencies to use for Propaganda of the Vaccine?
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70 views • March 08, 2022
Reporter Emerald Robinson came out with some shocking news as she told Steve Bannon that our American Government gave money to news agencies to use for propaganda of the vaccine. We also discuss how Russia and Ukraine talks have stalled because of the Russians demands that Ukraine officials disagree with. The covid-19 and the vaccine narrative is quickly falling apart. Will their be any accountability for those thousands of people who willingly or unwillingly participated in this illegal and also immoral two year event? We discuss those subjects and more in this latest episode.
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Credits:
Emerald Robinson Reports on News Outlets Taking Money to Promote Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vwqalt-emerald-robinson-reports-on-news-outlets-taking-money-to-promote-covid-vacc.html
BREAKING: Russia Offers Terms to Ukraine for an End to Hostilities (UPDATED)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-russia-offers-terms-ukraine-end-hostilities/
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Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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Credits:
Emerald Robinson Reports on News Outlets Taking Money to Promote Covid Vaccine
https://rumble.com/vwqalt-emerald-robinson-reports-on-news-outlets-taking-money-to-promote-covid-vacc.html
BREAKING: Russia Offers Terms to Ukraine for an End to Hostilities (UPDATED)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/breaking-russia-offers-terms-ukraine-end-hostilities/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Brian Cates - Political Columnist
https://t.me/drawandstrikechannel
Forecast 432Hz
https://t.me/Forecast432Hz
Marco Polo
https://t.me/marcopolousa
SSGQ Channel
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Qtah
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Liberty Overwatch
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The Authority
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Behizy
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Patrick M. Byrne
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MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
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