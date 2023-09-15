Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Apostasy of our Day - T. A. McMahon & Sarah Leslie (Part 1)
channel image
The Berean Call
132 Subscribers
12 views
Published 14 hours ago

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-sarah-leslie-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Joining us for today’s program and next week’s as well is Sarah Leslie. Sarah’s the editor and contributing writer for the discernment blog site “Herescope.” Now, I’ve been following Sarah’s writings for decades, and the issues she addresses [and] the information she presents are a very important help to the body of Christ, in my opinion, especially as the apostasy of our day continues to increase exponentially. Sarah, thanks for joining us for Search the Scriptures 24/7.



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall


Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket