Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maui 'wildfires' homes vaporized with scalar weapons in exothermic mode 96 deaths
channel image
Perfect Society
181 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

TIME TRAVELING CLONES SPOOK THE INTERNET....https://www.bitchute.com/video/UmS3iQgAVh0W/

SCALAR WAVES

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500240001-6.pdf

Bible Search: dispossess

https://biblescan.com/search.php?q=dispossess

Deuteronomy 12:2 Destroy completely all the places where the nations you are dispossessing have served their gods--atop the high mountains, on the hills, and under every green tree.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/12-2.htm

Deuteronomy 11:23 then the LORD will drive out all these nations before you, and you will dispossess nations greater and stronger than you.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/11-23.htm

Deuteronomy 18:14 Though these nations, which you will dispossess, listen to conjurers and diviners, the LORD your God has not permitted you to do so.

https://biblehub.com/deuteronomy/18-14.htm

Dispossess Definition & Meaning | Dictionary.com

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/dispossess

12 Things You Should Know About Scalar Weapons - Stillness in the Storm

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/07/12-Things-You-Should-Know-About-Scalar-Weapons/

Researchers Find a Way to Disable Much-Hated Intel ME Component Courtesy of the NSA

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/hardware/researchers-find-a-way-to-disable-much-hated-intel-me-component-courtesy-of-the-nsa/

Intel's Management Engine is a security hazard, and users need a way to disable it | Electronic Frontier Foundation

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/05/intels-management-engine-security-hazard-and-users-need-way-disable-it

Intel Management Engine - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intel_Management_Engine#cite_note-eff1-4

DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON DEVASTATES 400 SQ. MILES IN CALI – The Phaser

https://thephaser.com/2017/12/directed-energy-weapon-devastates-400-sq-miles-in-cali/

Conclusive Proof Greece Attacked With Directed Energy Weapons (Video) | Cosmic Convergence: 2012 and Beyond

https://cosmicconvergence.org/?p=26608

Directed energy weapons used to start fires and destroyed Homes - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34ETRCE5EmU

THE FASCES ELECTRO MAGNETIC ENERGY WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION: CALIFORNIA HOMES WERE VAPORIZED AND DESTROYED BY THE SAME ENERGY WEAPON. THE “FASCES” – The TRUTH is the LIGHT

https://thetruthisthelight.home.blog/2021/11/25/the-fasces-electro-magnetic-energy-weapon-of-mass-destruction-california-homes-were-vaporized-and-destroyed-by-the-same-energy-weapon-the-fasces/

California Wildfire Death Toll Rises to 31

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/10/california-wildfires-kill-29.html

Maui Wildfires LIVE: After Maui wildfires kill 96, search for the missing continues | Hawaii LIVE - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MB22EfUapA

WION - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@WION/streams

Explained: Unburned trees next to burned down structures as evidence of secret "energy weapons" | Metabunk

https://www.metabunk.org/threads/explained-unburned-trees-next-to-burned-down-structures-as-evidence-of-secret-energy-weapons.9168/

LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires - ABC7 San Francisco

https://abc7news.com/napa-sonoma-santa-rosa-wildfire-video-homes-gone/2513269/

Death Toll from Maui Wildfire up to 96 as Searches Continue | Firehouse

https://www.firehouse.com/operations-training/wildland/video/53069110/death-toll-from-maui-wildfire-up-to-96-as-searches-continue

Maui wildfire death toll hits 80 as questions raised over warnings | World News - The Indian Express

https://indianexpress.com/article/world/maui-wildfire-death-toll-80-questions-raised-warnings-8889377/

International News | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/category/internationalnews/

World Trade Center’s Infamous 91st-Floor Israeli ‘Art Student’ Project | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/2023/07/world-trade-centers-infamous-91st-floor-israeli-art-student-project-2/

wooden pipe briar at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=wooden+pipe+briar&t=brave&ia=web

car on fire tank explodes - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=car+on+fire+tank+explodes

Car Explodes at Gas Station After Driver Lights Cigarette - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DBFVb2a7Mo

Why Tesla Fires are Impossible to Put Out - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5vDWhMHTwE

Making Vehicles Explode | I Didn't Know That - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhBMvM2iOz4

can cars explode when they catch on fire? at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=can+cars+explode+when+they+catch+on+fire%3F&t=brave&ia=web

Keywords
intelhawaiidirected energy weaponslaserjesuitsintelligencemauiarsonhouseswildfiresfreemasonshomesagenciesscalarvaporizedagencygreat resetbuild back betterbilderbergersfifteen minutes cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket