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State to state, city to city, Stalking, Harassment Horn Honking Campaign 6213 Garden Acres Fort Worth
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54 views • October 15, 2020
NSA Whistleblower William Binney: https://youtu.be/LCXpRnshgwQ
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
Now yet again, this harassment continues in yet another city, (Arlington Texas) hundreds of miles from the previous videos which were in many different cities. At this location to offer assistance to Sarah Degeyter, a victim of stalking, a beating and Rape in Harris County which seems to be linked to an ex Harris County Police officer.
After the assault in Houston, Sarah fled to Fort Worth to try to escape the stalking that seems to follow her where ever she moves to, she photographed evidence of what obviously looks like stalking behaviour, this continues on the next move to Texas City where I also witnessed this as well as recorded audio recordings of this same horn harassment, it now continues back in Fort Worth Texas area.
I encountered this same behaviour in the Spring Texas area where I had a Harris County Deputy stalking me, sitting in front of my residence, blocking me in my driveway, trespassing on my property for close to ten days before being arrested on charges in which he stated false information.
https://www.thestalkingofsarahdegeyte...
This constant harassment very similar to the well publicized case of gangstalking harassment found on ABC news.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCnDM...
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the streets start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/COINTELPRO
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/04/fbi-informant-crimes-report/2613305/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States
Now yet again, this harassment continues in yet another city, (Arlington Texas) hundreds of miles from the previous videos which were in many different cities. At this location to offer assistance to Sarah Degeyter, a victim of stalking, a beating and Rape in Harris County which seems to be linked to an ex Harris County Police officer.
After the assault in Houston, Sarah fled to Fort Worth to try to escape the stalking that seems to follow her where ever she moves to, she photographed evidence of what obviously looks like stalking behaviour, this continues on the next move to Texas City where I also witnessed this as well as recorded audio recordings of this same horn harassment, it now continues back in Fort Worth Texas area.
I encountered this same behaviour in the Spring Texas area where I had a Harris County Deputy stalking me, sitting in front of my residence, blocking me in my driveway, trespassing on my property for close to ten days before being arrested on charges in which he stated false information.
https://www.thestalkingofsarahdegeyte...
This constant harassment very similar to the well publicized case of gangstalking harassment found on ABC news.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCnDM...
This was done also in the original FBI Cointelpro program that targeted, stalked, harassed, and murdered activist. My mail has been stolen in two different states since 2012.
The FBI started this campaign of terror against me one day after a 35-40 man raid on my Anchorage Alaska property with a warrant for tenant Steve Landers. I awoke the next morning to start my car and had 4-5 cars lining the streets start up and proceed to follow me everywhere I went. This has continued till this day. After this event I have suffered almost constant break-ins to property, the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars in possessions and property damage, Arson, windows broken out of house, drugging, poisoning, set up by Harris County Police, vehicle tampering, electronic warfare, etc, etc, etc.
These are the same illegal crimes the FBI committed that were exposed in the 1970s and they continue today, many civilians have died as a result of their actions, this is murder and these criminals must be prosecuted.
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