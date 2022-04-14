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Are Exceptions Ever Truly Necessary in Cases of Abortion?
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0 view • April 14, 2022
In this episode of Unsilenced, Heather Hobbs, pro-life speaker with Save the 1, discusses what are referred to as “exceptions” to the prohibition of abortion: cases of rape; the disability of the child in the womb; and threats to the life of the mother. She presents logical arguments and abundant evidence showing that these are not legitimate reasons to terminate a pregnancy and do not justify a mother’s decision to kill her unborn child.
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