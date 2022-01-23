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Cryptocurrency: Freedom or Fraud with Kevin Alvarez | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 35
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40 views • January 23, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I’m excited to be joined by Kevin Alvarez, an entrepreneur and President of Blue Lynx Marketing, to discuss cryptocurrency and whether it’s a fraudulent scheme or a true path to economic freedom. We highlight the true benefits cryptocurrency provides as a real world application, and highlight how Bitcoin helped Andrew Torba keep Gab alive and thriving. We show how the current fiat monetary system is rigged, currency is easily manipulated and ways to take back your economic freedom. All that and more on this episode.
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/bluelynxmktg
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
https://gab.com/bluelynxmktg
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
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