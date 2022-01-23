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Cryptocurrency: Freedom or Fraud with Kevin Alvarez | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 35
Free Thinkers Podcast
Free Thinkers Podcast
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40 views • January 23, 2022
On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I’m excited to be joined by Kevin Alvarez, an entrepreneur and President of Blue Lynx Marketing, to discuss cryptocurrency and whether it’s a fraudulent scheme or a true path to economic freedom. We highlight the true benefits cryptocurrency provides as a real world application, and highlight how Bitcoin helped Andrew Torba keep Gab alive and thriving. We show how the current fiat monetary system is rigged, currency is easily manipulated and ways to take back your economic freedom. All that and more on this episode.

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Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.

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freedombitcoincrashcryptocurrencypodcastfederal reservemoneydollarfiatbanksmarketgabandrew torbafree thinkersalt coin
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