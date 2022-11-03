CHP Talks: Kris Sims—MPs Take Pay Raises, Shielded From Inflation

November 3, 2022: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Kris talks about the annual raises the PM and all MPs have been getting throughout the pandemic and the fact that federal employees have been getting raises and bonuses while average, hard-working Canadians have been facing job losses, pay cuts, business closures, runaway inflation and higher carbon taxes. We also discuss the demand by union bosses for a 14% pay increase for federal employees.

