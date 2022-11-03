Create New Account
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—MPs Take Pay Raises, Shielded From Inflation
November 3, 2022: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Kris talks about the annual raises the PM and all MPs have been getting throughout the pandemic and the fact that federal employees have been getting raises and bonuses while average, hard-working Canadians have been facing job losses, pay cuts, business closures, runaway inflation and higher carbon taxes. We also discuss the demand by union bosses for a 14% pay increase for federal employees.

Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) at:

https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

