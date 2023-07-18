FPV Attack Drone - Destroying a 'Ukrainian Boat' Transporting Personnel to their Stronghold in the area of the Antonovskiy Bridge

Another FPV attack drone video, this time destroying a Ukrainian boat on which they were transporting personnel to their stronghold in the area of the Antonovskiy Bridge.
The remaining five AFU boats quickly fled to their hideouts, not daring to tempt fate.
