TRUMP AND SPEAKER JOHNSON TRASH 4TH AMENDMENT

Dr Jane Ruby
Traitor House Speaker Mike Johnson throws Americans under the bus by failing to vote against extension of FISA, continuing spying on Americans WITHOUT WARRANTS, and Trump is singing his praises. Any reason why Americans are not holding Trump accountable?
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine
And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane
Venmo: @Jane-Ruby
