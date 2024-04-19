Create New Account
TRUMP AND SPEAKER JOHNSON TRASH 4TH AMENDMENT
What is happening
Dr Jane Ruby

Traitor House Speaker Mike Johnson throws Americans under the bus by failing to vote against extension of FISA, continuing spying on Americans WITHOUT WARRANTS, and Trump is singing his praises. Any reason why Americans are not holding Trump accountable?

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

healthtrumpchildrensciencebusinessschoolfisajohnsonfauci4th amendmentrubylockdownplandemicdr jane

