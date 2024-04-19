TRUMP AND SPEAKER JOHNSON TRASH 4TH AMENDMENT

Dr Jane Ruby

Traitor House Speaker Mike Johnson throws Americans under the bus by failing to vote against extension of FISA, continuing spying on Americans WITHOUT WARRANTS, and Trump is singing his praises. Any reason why Americans are not holding Trump accountable?

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator.

