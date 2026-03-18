Maria Zeee - Australia & NZ: Fuel Rationing, Fines for Driving

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Daily Pulse Ep 218 | Joe Kent's resignation sends shockwaves through the world, a judge has blocked attempts from RFK Jr. to reduce the amount of injections given to children, and Australia, New Zealand and others are preparing for fuel rationing and FINES for driving in response to the Iran war.