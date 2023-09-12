🐝 Dive Into Beekeeping Journey For Beginners 🌼🍯

🐝 Do you know when to start beekeeping??

If not Let’s Explore with Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm..

🎙️ https://bit.ly/44Ow7af

Tanya tells us When to Start Your first Hive! 🌼

🤔 The ideal time to get your first bee colonies is during spring and early summer. 🌸🌞

Here's why:

👑 Queen Breeding: Most beekeepers breed queens in the spring when drones are active.

🌷 Forage Abundance: Bees thrive when there's plenty of forage, which is abundant in spring.

So, plan your beekeeping adventure accordingly! 🍯🐝