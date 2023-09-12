🐝 Dive Into Beekeeping Journey For Beginners 🌼🍯

🐝 Do you know when to start beekeeping??
If not Let’s Explore with Tanya Phillips, a Director at Texas Honey Bee Farm..
🎙️ https://bit.ly/44Ow7af
Tanya tells us When to Start Your first Hive! 🌼
🤔 The ideal time to get your first bee colonies is during spring and early summer. 🌸🌞
Here's why:
👑 Queen Breeding: Most beekeepers breed queens in the spring when drones are active.
🌷 Forage Abundance: Bees thrive when there's plenty of forage, which is abundant in spring.
So, plan your beekeeping adventure accordingly! 🍯🐝
