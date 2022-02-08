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Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates Sako Yacoubian
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21 views • February 08, 2022
Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates Sako Yacoubian
Sako Yacoubian
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/370427881084149
I was curious to see the Ottawa Convoy with my own eyes and I decided to make a little video of my day walking downtown
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/269858105232058
Here is a little video I made of the protest in Ottawa on Day 9
Sako Yacoubian
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/370427881084149
I was curious to see the Ottawa Convoy with my own eyes and I decided to make a little video of my day walking downtown
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/269858105232058
Here is a little video I made of the protest in Ottawa on Day 9
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