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Part 4: Dr. Breggin and a Brave Reporter Fight Psychosurgery Establishment
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORY
Peter R Breggin MD HISTORYCheckmark Icon
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76 views • January 16, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 28, 2019. This video had 4,102 views and 158 likes.

Interview IV of VIII. With help from a brave Boston Globe reporter, Dr. Breggin successfully takes on psychosurgeons from the upper echelon of the Boston Medical Establishment and their Great Defender Senator Ted Kennedy. When Dr. Breggin started his successful international campaign to stop psychosurgery in the early 1970s, he never imagined the mind-control aspirations and racist motivations espoused by key neurosurgeons and psychiatrists. The film makers generously gave permission for Dr. Breggin to publish his entire uncut interview, most of which is being seen for the first time. The film is an extraordinary success, quickly reaching nearly one million viewers, and rising. Dr. Breggin shares his feelings, thoughts and actions surrounding one of the most important accomplishments of his career: his successful international campaign to stop the world-wide resurgence of brain-mutilating lobotomy and psychosurgery. In the several segments, he describes his response to learning the truth about the hidden, devastating impact on children and adults and his discovery of the racist and political ambitions of leading psychiatrists and neurosurgeons. Dr. Breggin describes harrowing and sometimes triumphant confrontations with powerful professional and political leaders, including Senator Ted Kennedy and top officials at the American Psychiatric Association, who did their best to stop his reform work. He describes how the experience made him into a lifelong reformer. For detailed descriptions of Peter and Ginger Breggin's successful campaigns to stop federally-funded psychosurgical, eugenic and racist programs of behavioral control, see Psychiatry as an Instrument of Social and Political Control @ https://breggin.com/social-page See also the full documentary for which this interview was conducted: The Minds of Men @ https://youtu.be/LQucESRF3Sg
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racismhistoryreformpsychosurgery
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