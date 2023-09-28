Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 12, 2023

Episode 2105 - The pentagon is still missing trillions. NM patriots say no to tyranny. Couple forced to sit by drooling dog on flight. Child theft gangs are a plague. Furniture companies in trouble. Car dealerships filing bankruptcy? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!
