Its Now Or Never-Get Prepped Or Bear The Consequences

Its no coincidence that as the lid blows off the Biden corruption case before congress that the two-tier DOJ indicts Trump. The FUSA is circling the drain and fast. Get prepped now. Get out of the cities. Get armed. Get resilient.
