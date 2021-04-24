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Bedford Flag History: Vince Aut Morire - The Forgotten History of The Conquer or Die Flag
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20 views • April 24, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast, Sam and Dave talk about the history of the Bedford Flag. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/bedford-flag-battle-of-concord-forgotten-history-american-revolution
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Dating back to the early 18th century, the Bedford Flag is America’s oldest historically attested flag. Previously, historians thought the flag dated as far back as the 1660s, but this was later proven false, as the color “Prussian blue” did not exist until 1704. It looks very much like something carried into battle by medieval knights, so historians can be forgiven for looking so far back to find an origin for this flag.
While the square shape evokes cavalry of old, the red color of the Bedford Flag makes it undeniably a cavalry flag. Its armored arm and sword harken back to the heraldic symbolism of the Massachusetts cavalry, which in turn dates back to the 1660s. The flag’s Latin motto VINCE AUT MORIE (“Conquer or Die”) is strikingly similar to the motto of several Scottish and Irish clans, and the “Victory or Death” battle cry popular among the revolutionaries.
Although its role in the American Revolution and the Revolutionary War is not completely certain, there is evidence to believe the flag was flown at the Battle of Concord through the diaries of Minuteman Nathaniel Page who participated in the battle.
You can read the full article “Bedford Flag History: Vince Aut Morire - The Forgotten History of The Conquer or Die Flag” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Bedford Flag History: Vince Aut Morire - The Forgotten History of The Conquer or Die Flag: https://ammo.com/articles/bedford-flag-battle-of-concord-forgotten-history-american-revolution
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Dating back to the early 18th century, the Bedford Flag is America’s oldest historically attested flag. Previously, historians thought the flag dated as far back as the 1660s, but this was later proven false, as the color “Prussian blue” did not exist until 1704. It looks very much like something carried into battle by medieval knights, so historians can be forgiven for looking so far back to find an origin for this flag.
While the square shape evokes cavalry of old, the red color of the Bedford Flag makes it undeniably a cavalry flag. Its armored arm and sword harken back to the heraldic symbolism of the Massachusetts cavalry, which in turn dates back to the 1660s. The flag’s Latin motto VINCE AUT MORIE (“Conquer or Die”) is strikingly similar to the motto of several Scottish and Irish clans, and the “Victory or Death” battle cry popular among the revolutionaries.
Although its role in the American Revolution and the Revolutionary War is not completely certain, there is evidence to believe the flag was flown at the Battle of Concord through the diaries of Minuteman Nathaniel Page who participated in the battle.
You can read the full article “Bedford Flag History: Vince Aut Morire - The Forgotten History of The Conquer or Die Flag” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Bedford Flag History: Vince Aut Morire - The Forgotten History of The Conquer or Die Flag: https://ammo.com/articles/bedford-flag-battle-of-concord-forgotten-history-american-revolution
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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