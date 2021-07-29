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Juan O Savin: An Exclusive Interview | 1/20/21 | Flyover Conservatives
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61 views • July 29, 2021
Join in as we discuss election results, possibilities, old testament prophecies, the occult, hidden numbers, and a whole lot more with THE Juan O Savin!
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Links:
Kid on the Side of the Road (Book)
https://gumroad.com/l/kidbythesideoftheroad
Choose This Day with Juan O Savin
https://youtu.be/MbIPGrBQqIU
The Called "The Makings of a Perfect Day" Juan O Savin
https://youtu.be/-vdfGYmZ1p4
A new platform for free speech that you are going to want to keep an eye on. All Flyover Conservative content and episodes will soon be stored here as well.
107daily.com
To mail a letter or card of encouragement to President Donald J. Trump:
The Mar-a-Lago Club
Attn: Donald Trump
1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida 33480
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Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook: Flyover Conservatives Facebook Group
Website: flyoverconservatives.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Links:
Kid on the Side of the Road (Book)
https://gumroad.com/l/kidbythesideoftheroad
Choose This Day with Juan O Savin
https://youtu.be/MbIPGrBQqIU
The Called "The Makings of a Perfect Day" Juan O Savin
https://youtu.be/-vdfGYmZ1p4
A new platform for free speech that you are going to want to keep an eye on. All Flyover Conservative content and episodes will soon be stored here as well.
107daily.com
To mail a letter or card of encouragement to President Donald J. Trump:
The Mar-a-Lago Club
Attn: Donald Trump
1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida 33480
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Follow us @
Twitter: @davidmwhited
Facebook: Flyover Conservatives Facebook Group
Website: flyoverconservatives.com
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