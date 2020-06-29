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06/29/20 #GranddaddyofFN: Cabal BL Rev, Bio-V, MexAmerica #MaoofPoo
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101 views • June 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
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6/29: Today, The DS Tries Russia card again! While Rino's , with Pence execute Franken-V stage 2. Meanwhile, USA being dismembered by the Mao of Poo...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Thanks to C_rpe D_nktum for the thumbnail image!
https://www.memeworld.com
General Flynn speaks out today on the tyranny of the 2%:
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclus...
Mexico Police Chief ambushed by 2 dozen cartel members in Capitol of Mexico:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ambush-...
House passes bill to replace police with UN troops in 46 cities, including snipers!
https://brassballs.blog/home/house-pa...
Tibetans call for Boycott of China made goods and to take all China Apps off of phones:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
https://www.tibetanjournal.com/this-a...
Peter Navarro explains why we need President Trump in 2020 to bring manufacturing back to the USA after decades of gutting industry by the DS:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Marjorie Speigel wrote THE DREADED COMPARISON: HUMAN AND ANIMAL SLAVERY to expose how the same methods of capture and containment were used across species to maintain dominance. Prominent in both is the use of the muzzle:
You can download the book here:
https://b-ok.cc/book/3413893/73bc06
https://www.nysun.com/new-york/peta-i...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
88.3K subscribers
6/29: Today, The DS Tries Russia card again! While Rino's , with Pence execute Franken-V stage 2. Meanwhile, USA being dismembered by the Mao of Poo...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Thanks to C_rpe D_nktum for the thumbnail image!
https://www.memeworld.com
General Flynn speaks out today on the tyranny of the 2%:
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclus...
Mexico Police Chief ambushed by 2 dozen cartel members in Capitol of Mexico:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/ambush-...
House passes bill to replace police with UN troops in 46 cities, including snipers!
https://brassballs.blog/home/house-pa...
Tibetans call for Boycott of China made goods and to take all China Apps off of phones:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
https://www.tibetanjournal.com/this-a...
Peter Navarro explains why we need President Trump in 2020 to bring manufacturing back to the USA after decades of gutting industry by the DS:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/...
Marjorie Speigel wrote THE DREADED COMPARISON: HUMAN AND ANIMAL SLAVERY to expose how the same methods of capture and containment were used across species to maintain dominance. Prominent in both is the use of the muzzle:
You can download the book here:
https://b-ok.cc/book/3413893/73bc06
https://www.nysun.com/new-york/peta-i...
With HIV Crisp-r ed into the Franken V, antibodies/immunity blocked:
https://www.news-medical.net/news/202...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
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