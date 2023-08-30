Create New Account
Safeguarding Against Central Bank Digital Currencies 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published 18 hours ago

In this video, we break down the intentions, implications, and potential risks of CBDCs. Are Central Bank Digital Currencies paving the way for a cashless future or a surveillance nightmare? Stay ahead in this evolving landscape of digital finance and safeguard your financial independence.

Keywords
cryptocurrencynwonew world ordercontrol griddigital currencycontrol systemgreat resetcbdcglobalist crime syndicateunified global ledgerdigital global prison

