AI Dominion Games Ep 17: TESLA'S EPSTEIN SHERMAN TARGETS, TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE STRANGLER GAMES



Tuesday, February 7th, 2023





"Did Gates use OpenAI bots as Tesla Epstein Sherman Targets (TEST) for Trudeau's ChildBase strangler games? Are Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—hiding AR 'hits' with Serco weapons patents: US20200257317A1, US5781704A, US9498694B2, WO2020002598A1 & WO2014172045A1?"





Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: " Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to Tesla's China body counts with COVID AI vectors, ChildBase AR mutants & Musk & Serco's weapons patents"





This article shows Musk quitting OpenAI for fear it was working on injection of fake news (at crime scenes?).





Elon Musk quits research group that built "fake news" generator

https://futurism.com/the-byte/elon-musk-quits-research-group





Microsoft invests $1 billion in artificial intelligence project co-founded by Elon Musk

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/22/microsoft-invests-1-billion-in-elon-musks-openai.html





Microsoft reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in creator of buzzy A.I. tool ChatGPT

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/microsoft-to-invest-10-billion-in-chatgpt-creator-openai-report-says.html









Gates appears to be using Musk's 'lethal autonomous weapons' patent and OpenAI bots as Tesla targets for Trudeau's ChildBased strangler game into an international pedophile ring allegedly directed by Trudeau's former roommate—the ex-con Christopher Charls Ingvalson.





US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1









Musk Pledged to Cleanse Twitter of Child Abuse Content. It's Been Rough Going.

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/musk-pledged-cleanse-twitter-child-1





David Hawkin's info:

https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts.

Support David at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/





Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.

Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources





Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?