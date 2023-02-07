Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AI Dominion Games Ep 17: TESLA'S EPSTEIN SHERMAN TARGETS, TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE STRANGLER GAMES
99 views
channel image
A Warrior Calls
Published 18 hours ago |


Tuesday, February 7th, 2023


"Did Gates use OpenAI bots as Tesla Epstein Sherman Targets (TEST) for Trudeau's ChildBase strangler games? Are Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—hiding AR 'hits' with Serco weapons patents: US20200257317A1, US5781704A, US9498694B2, WO2020002598A1 & WO2014172045A1?"


Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: " Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to Tesla's China body counts with COVID AI vectors, ChildBase AR mutants & Musk & Serco's weapons patents"


This article shows Musk quitting OpenAI for fear it was working on injection of fake news (at crime scenes?).


Elon Musk quits research group that built "fake news" generator

https://futurism.com/the-byte/elon-musk-quits-research-group


Microsoft invests $1 billion in artificial intelligence project co-founded by Elon Musk

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/22/microsoft-invests-1-billion-in-elon-musks-openai.html


Microsoft reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in creator of buzzy A.I. tool ChatGPT

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/microsoft-to-invest-10-billion-in-chatgpt-creator-openai-report-says.html



Gates appears to be using Musk's 'lethal autonomous weapons' patent and OpenAI bots as Tesla targets for Trudeau's ChildBased strangler game into an international pedophile ring allegedly directed by Trudeau's former roommate—the ex-con Christopher Charls Ingvalson.


US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents

https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1



Musk Pledged to Cleanse Twitter of Child Abuse Content. It's Been Rough Going.

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/musk-pledged-cleanse-twitter-child-1


David Hawkin's info:

https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts.

Support David at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/


Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world.

Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE

https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
vaccinations5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwoteslajusticefraudtrudeaurespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyersepsteinshermantrespasscentral banksdavid hawkinsmuska warrior callscourt filings

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket