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Breaking: The First Amendment Is Under Attack
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0 view • February 08, 2022
Breaking: The First Amendment Is Under Attack
Documents outline an attack on free speech by pointing to "misinformation" propagated by "lone actors" as a danger. Could this be the start of an effort to sensor individuals via law enforcement in order to control the narrative further?
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Documents outline an attack on free speech by pointing to "misinformation" propagated by "lone actors" as a danger. Could this be the start of an effort to sensor individuals via law enforcement in order to control the narrative further?
Clip From Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 308 | Brace For Impact | Special Guest: Kevin Mosley (Part 1)
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
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