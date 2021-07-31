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♫ Light breaks through the night (Official Video) - Anna-Sophia & Ruth E. Sasek
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1 view • July 31, 2021
I´ve tried to get out of this cage surrounding me How did I get in? how do I get out? These hands want to help, want to help the hate-filled world. But something hit me hard and stopped what I wanted to start...
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