X22 REPORT Ep. 2958a - Germany Returns To Coal, Green Deal Fail, Increasing Rates Will Push Inflation Higher
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2958a - Dec 27, 2022

Germany Returns To Coal, Green Deal Fail, Increasing Rates Will Push Inflation Higher

The [DS] is putting pressure on Russia trying to cap the fuel prices. Putin creates decree to override the cap. Germany is now using more coal than before.Massive number of people moving out of Ca. The Fed raising rates to control inflation will have the opposite effect.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
