Do You Know? Episode 9 🆘🦐Do you know, that "Farm Seafood" is Very Toxic for your Health?

🚨Do You Know? Episode 9 🆘
🦐Do you know, that "Farm Seafood" (Farm Shrimp & Farm Salmon) is Very Toxic for your Health? This video is full of Evidence, why You should not be EATING imported Farm Seafood! Buy only Local Wild Caught Seafood!!🐟
💰Almost every important part of the American Seafood industry has been bought up by these Evil Corporations, aimed at Destroying Your Health, with Toxic Farm Seafood!👿
👪We must truly work together and boycott any industries that is importing farm-raised Seafood. Trust me when I tell you you do not want to be eating these products....
📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e
🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8 👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk
Real Fishing Life is now accepting donations, from the Warriors that can afford to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Keep the Wheels on this Truth Train, a Rolling! Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.