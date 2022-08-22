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GENOCIDE: THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD ARE BEING MURDERED
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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300 views • August 22, 2022

A shocking Swindon Yellow Vests report:This week the Office of National Statistics released data that shows an excess in all cause mortality at 1000 excess deaths per week above the 5 year average in England and Wales.

Across the World similar reports are there for all to see. They can longer hide the bodies.

The COVID vaccine is doing what it was designed to do. The depopulation of the World is happening right now. Mankind is being systematically wiped out by the bio weapon.

Be the resistance and stop these psychopaths.

PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE.


Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV

Find me on Gab: @TomWho4


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https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/


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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblepropaganda5gweather warfareainwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringmasksmsm liesdna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsemrsc-ovid hoax
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