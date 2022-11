Dollar: Russia vs U.S.A 10/25/2022

The U.S. Dollar is toast, citing Saudi-Arabia’s request to join BRICS. Saudi Arabia also announced that they are now making their own Ballistic Missiles and considering accepting the Chinese Yuan instead of the Dollar for future transactions.



00:00 - Intro

04:05 - Joseph’s Kitchen

06:18 - The US Dollar is Toast

16:38 - Saudi is manufacturing their own Missiles

19:04 - Washington has crossed the Line

23:05 - Moscow Hospitals equip Bomb Shelters

23:40 - Joseph’s Kitchen

27:40 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

28:14 - EMP Shield





