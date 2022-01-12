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COVID-19: FOLLOWING THE MONEY -- CRUCIAL information for LOCAL level VICTORIES & more!
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38 views • January 12, 2022
COVID-19: FOLLOWING THE MONEY
Video Source --> Don't miss this one -- ESPECIALLY the second half with A J DePriest!
In a time when real figures and stats are often concealed from the public, we took notice when a recent insurance CEO spoke out about the unprecedented spike in non-Covid deaths for people aged 18- 64. Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’.
POSTED: January 11, 2022
Video Source --> Don't miss this one -- ESPECIALLY the second half with A J DePriest!
In a time when real figures and stats are often concealed from the public, we took notice when a recent insurance CEO spoke out about the unprecedented spike in non-Covid deaths for people aged 18- 64. Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’.
POSTED: January 11, 2022
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