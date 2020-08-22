RFB : U.N. CONCERT OFFICIALLY "DECLARES" THE NEW WORLD ORDER. GET READY!

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Virtual Concert unites Pacific with the world in battling COVID-19:
https://news.un.org/en/story/2020/08/1070312
“Around the world we’re closing borders, COVID-19 on the rise
A new world order behind closed doors, the storm will pass, we will survive
We will rise, we will rise again, our isles will rise again
We will rise, we will rise again, our world will rise again”
ROCKEFELLER RESET THE FOOD SUPPLY:
https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/reset-the-table-meeting-the-moment-to-transform-the-u-s-food-system/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXqHx_z7CZk
RichieFromBoston YT Channel