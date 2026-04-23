© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who da thunk?
Always beware of kosher theatre, and remember that Trump does not work for you. His job is to make you think he is working for you while he continues the Jewish imperium.
REPORTER: I just want to make sure I understand. You’re alleging that the Southern Poverty Law Center was paying the leaders of KKK and other groups?
Source https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/04/splc-charged-with-funding-fake-opposition/