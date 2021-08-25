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Dr. Ardis interviews Stew Peters, Host of the Stew Peters Show - Sharing the Vaccine Truths - 082421
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316 views • August 25, 2021
Thanks to Dr. Ardis and Stew Peters for this video, interview and for everything they do to share the truth.
Dr. Ardis interviews Stew Peters, Host of the Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters.TV
If you want BREAKING NEWS and the TRUTH, follow Stew Peters! Stew is a Patriot and Warrior for Truth. He truly cares about humanity and America. He is doing God's work to awaken the masses to the corruption, lies and dangers the world is facing. He is a man of honor and dignity. Watch this episode and get to know Stew Peters and his mission a little better.
https://vokalnow.com/video/4221
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
Dr. Ardis interviews Stew Peters, Host of the Stew Peters Show, Stew Peters.TV
If you want BREAKING NEWS and the TRUTH, follow Stew Peters! Stew is a Patriot and Warrior for Truth. He truly cares about humanity and America. He is doing God's work to awaken the masses to the corruption, lies and dangers the world is facing. He is a man of honor and dignity. Watch this episode and get to know Stew Peters and his mission a little better.
https://vokalnow.com/video/4221
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
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