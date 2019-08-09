Beatles Conspiracy/Paul is Dead (PID) ~ Tina Foster on the Red Pill Hardcore radio show

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses the Paul McCartney is Dead conspiracy theory with V on The Red Pill Hardcore radio show. Recorded: August 7, 2019 Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement." Both are available at Amazon.com.
Tina's PID blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com