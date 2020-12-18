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Protection from 5G and Coronavirus
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211 views • December 18, 2020
To get the 5G Rezotone Shield discounted, use 5gawareness as a coupon code at www.5grezotoneshield.com or go to www.5gawareness.com/protection. This video was banned by youtube.
Julia, a scientist from Canada explains how the 5G Rezotone Shield can offer protection from 5G and the Coronavirus. The 5G Rezotone Shield provides a protective shield around the invidividual and when plugged in, can extend to a 40m radius.
Julia, a scientist from Canada explains how the 5G Rezotone Shield can offer protection from 5G and the Coronavirus. The 5G Rezotone Shield provides a protective shield around the invidividual and when plugged in, can extend to a 40m radius.
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