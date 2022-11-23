This Is Scary

Stop Sexualizing Kids
* Pedophilia among elites seems to be tolerated.
* No healthy society can tolerate this.
* Most of American media completely ignored this; they gave Balenciaga a free pass.
* It is society’s duty to call out child abuse.
* They’ll do anything to keep you off this subject.
* Child exploitation is real and it’s profitable.
* Note to libs: just leave the damn kids alone.
Truly Insane
* That is not science; it does not bear any resemblance to science.
* That’s scary — and yet the media choose to ignore it.
* It has nothing to do with medicine or improving the lives of patients or making this a better country.
* It’s a dangerous cult that’s causing irreparable harm to children.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-healthy-society-tolerate-pedophilia
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.