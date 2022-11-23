Create New Account
This Is Scary
Son of the Republic
Published Wednesday

Stop Sexualizing Kids

* Pedophilia among elites seems to be tolerated.

* No healthy society can tolerate this.

* Most of American media completely ignored this; they gave Balenciaga a free pass.

* It is society’s duty to call out child abuse.

* They’ll do anything to keep you off this subject.

* Child exploitation is real and it’s profitable.

* Note to libs: just leave the damn kids alone.


Truly Insane

* That is not science; it does not bear any resemblance to science.

* That’s scary — and yet the media choose to ignore it.

* It has nothing to do with medicine or improving the lives of patients or making this a better country.

* It’s a dangerous cult that’s causing irreparable harm to children.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-no-healthy-society-tolerate-pedophilia


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316039999112

