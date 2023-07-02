Malaria Found in US for the First Time in 20 Years

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The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert after five locally contracted cases of malaria were reported in the U.S. for the first time in decades.
No doubt a killer vaccine has already been developed....
Soure @Real World News