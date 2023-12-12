⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (12 Dec 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(12 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ During active actions in Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted fire damage on the AFU 57th Mechanised Brigade’s units close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





The enemy lost up to 105 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.





▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery repelled five attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 24th, 63rd, 116th mechanised brigades near Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Petrovskoye, and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic).





Up to 185 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles have been neutralised.





▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled two attacks of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade’s assault groups near Maryinka (Donetsk People’s Republic).





In addition, AFU 24th, 93rd mechanised brigades’ manpower and hardware suffered losses near Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People’s Republic).





The enemy losses amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two armoured personnel carrier, and four motor vehicles.





In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.





▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery repelled one attack and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to up to 70 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as two D-20 howitzers.





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack of the 80th Air Assault Brigade close to Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye region).





The enemy losses up to 70 troops and three motor vehicles.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery fire at the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade units’ concentration areas near Kamishany (Kherson region), the AFU lost up to 35 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.





In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two D-20 howitzers and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 114 areas during the day.





Air defence systems intercepted two HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as one Tochka-U tactical missile.





Moreover, 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Belogorovka, Staromikhailovka, Maryinka (Donetsk People’s Republic), Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People’s Republic), Alyoshki (Kherson region), Tokmak and Pology (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,655 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,999 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,311 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,222 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.