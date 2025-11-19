Bitcoin money growing invention EXPLAINED Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video continues my series about the Bitcoin money growing machine and explains where the Bitcoin market will go next year and what that means for the value of your investment. See here for more about World War 3 at the end of 2026 https://www.brighteon.com/c371e0e8-d28b-4c59-aecc-7a90ece75724